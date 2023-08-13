78% of motorcyclists did not purchase the Soat despite the 50% discount

Figures from the Single National Traffic Registry (Runt) corresponding to the first semester of 2023 revealed that, despite the implementation of a 50% discount in the Mandatory Traffic Accident Insurance (Soat) for motorcycles as of January of this year , a total of 6.7 million motorcycles in the country, have not purchased insurance; that is, 78% of the total number of motorcycles registered in the country.

The amount

At the end of the first semester of 2023, a total of 11,276,254 motorcycles had been registered in Colombia.

Despite the efforts of the National Government to encourage the acquisition of Soat by reducing its price, insurance evasion in the motorcycle sector remains at levels similar to those of the previous year.

According to Fasecolda, an omission was observed in the purchase of the Soat and the lack of acquisition by drivers of low-cylinder motorcycles was alerted, for which reason the Government’s initiative is considered a “failure”, since it was expected that The discounts will substantially increase the number of motorcycles insured this year.

“In December some measures were taken to reduce evasion, the rate of this insurance for motorcycles and other vehicles was lowered, an objective that Fasecolda shared at the time. It is still not clear that we have met this goal of reducing evasion, and, on the other hand, the increase in road accidents and the fraudulent practices of some health pseudo-entrepreneurs make the exercise of these powers by the Government urgent. , assured Gustavo Morales, president of Fasecolda.

The Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, acknowledged that the Soat presents some challenges. In the first place, Bonilla said that there is a difficulty in his purchase, he also stated that “The platforms are closed and you have to find the mechanisms to make it easy to access it again,” he said.

In this sense, it is necessary to look for mechanisms that facilitate access to insurance, including the possibility of reopening platforms for its purchase.