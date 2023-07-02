Home » 84 migrants rescued off Çanakkale Ayvacık – Current News
84 migrants rescued off Çanakkale Ayvacık – Current News

Coast Guard North Aegean Group Command teams took action on the information that there was a group of illegal immigrants in rubber boats in two separate regions off the Ayvacık district. Coast Guard Boats, ‘KB-20’, ‘KB-4304’ ve ‘TCSG-6’ A total of 84 illegal immigrants in rubber boats, who were pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard and left to die, were rescued.

Illegal immigrants were handed over to the Foreigners Removal Center in Ayvacık after their procedures.

