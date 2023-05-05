Home » 90% of the citizens of Ilopango rate their mayor’s management as “excellent”
According to a survey published by the PanoramaSV account on Twitter, 90% of voters classified the management of the mayor of Ilopango, José Chicas, as “excellent.”

Since his arrival in the commune, the mayor has worked to change the perception and the environment of insecurity that the gangs had created in the municipality, through various integral development strategies among the inhabitants. Among them it is worth highlighting Vía Vela, the promotion of sports among young people, housing projects, improvement of the Ilopango airport, and more.

Thanks to this hard work, Ilopango has managed to break the stigmatization that other administrations gave it, and thanks to the new security environment, the municipality is becoming a popular destination for national and international tourists due to its various attractions.

