They recover a machine gun that fell from an Army helicopter

They recover a machine gun that fell from an Army helicopter

On the morning of last Wednesday, May 3, in the development of military operations in the rural area of ​​Arauca, the crew of an aircraft (helicopter) of the Air Assault Aviation Division reported the fall of a machine gun.

According to the entity, at that time actions were taken to search the area and recover it before it fell into the wrong hands. A total of 24 uniformed officers from the command against drug trafficking and Transnational Threats (Conat) searched the village of ‘Los Santos’. However, it was not until this Thursday, May 4, that the recovery was confirmed.

Let’s remember that the drop of the weapon occurred only 15 minutes after the helicopter took off. HUEY EXEC-5410. It was the flight crew member located on the left side of the aircraft who reported to the pilot that the weapon had fallen, which due to its power, must meet safety standards.

