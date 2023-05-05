Home » War Ukraine Russia, news. Dam at risk of failure danger for Zaporizhzhia. LIVE
War Ukraine Russia, news. Dam at risk of failure danger for Zaporizhzhia. LIVE

Kiev: 10,000 drone operators have already been trained

10 thousand drone operators have already been trained in Ukraine as part of the ‘Drone Army’ project: the deputy premier for innovation and minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said on TV, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. The project, Fedorov explained, aims to launch 60 drone attack companies and transform the doctrine on the use of these aircraft. “Recently, we finished the first part of the pilot training project, 10,000 pilots were trained during this period,” the minister said. production point of view and from the point of view of their application”. Fedorov also announced that fundraising platform ‘United 24’ raised $325 million in one year

