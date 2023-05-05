Putin returns to the Kremlin after the drone attack and flaunts normalcy. The hawks: “We will take revenge”

MOSCA – Objective: to normalize. In the aftermath of the symbolic attack on the Kremlin with two drones that have skimmed the tricolor that soars over the seat of the Russian presidency, the mantra is how obychno“as usual”.

Vladimir Putin? He works in the Kremlin, as usual. On May 9, Victory Day, will give the speech in Red Square, as usual. “He remains calm, collected and lucid in his evaluations and in the commands he gives”, as usual “in such difficult, extreme situations”.