98 years without winning any international tournament

SPORTS

Songs and merriment for the 98 years of Barcelona de Guayaquil.

The “idol of the shipyard” celebrated 98 years of history in Ecuadorian soccer, the celebration spread to several cities in the national territory, where the merriment and songs of the Barcelona community were the keynote of the celebration, a long history has made Barcelona Sporting Club (BSC) is the most popular team in the 4 regions of the country and until the 90s it was also the most successful team in the “king of sports” at the national level; However, in almost a century of existence, they have not been able to transcend internationally, this being one of the pending objectives of the “canaries”. On two occasions they were in the final stages of the most important tournament on the continent, such as the Copa Libertadores de América, losing the 2 finals played in 1990 and 1998, against Olimpia from Paraguay and Vasco Da Gama from Brazil respectively; This has been a source of frustration for almost a hundred years, in which they have only had the place of spectators to observe how two other Ecuadorian teams (LDU and IDV) raise more than one international cup for their record. The offers of the leaders of the Guayaquil team, have been repetitive before their fans, leaving until now those promises in vain words, this has not prevented BSC from arousing passions in hundreds of Ecuadorians, who with resignation have accepted the role of being fans of the team with the largest fans, leaving sporting achievements in the background, among the most important objectives achieved by the “bullfighter” cast is having won a championship in 2020 against one of the Champions of America such as LDU and the most Recently, it was having broken the losing streak of more than 27 years without winning the Ecuadorian King of Cups in Quito.