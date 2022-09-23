Loudo Bayire, 21, a native of Burkina Faso and resident of Arcade, has disappeared since Wednesday. The disappearance was reported to the carabinieri of Nervesa, who, in agreement with the Prettura, started the research.

The young man, who is deaf and dumb, is about 1.65 meters tall, has black hair and eyes, and was seen driving away from his home in Arcade aboard a white bike on the evening of 21 September, in the direction of Spresiano. At the time of leaving he was wearing a light green jacket, long gray trousers, a red baseball cap with visor, blue Converse All Star shoes.

Anyone who sees it or can report useful information for the purposes of the research currently in progress is asked to contact 112 or the carabinieri station of Nervesa della Battaglia 0422/885166.