All of this gives the drivers more potential, with more overtaking opportunities and spectacular racing. Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), winner of the first race of 2023, said: “We have 400 rpm more than last year, so we are faster on the track and the engine is smoother when we accelerate.” The winner of the GP of Argentina, Tony Arbolinosaid: “The new Triumph engine has improvements in all aspects; it’s a good engine. You feel it in fifth and sixth gear, as well as with higher rpm. You feel more power, more speed, you can change higher rpm and that’s the most interesting aspect”.