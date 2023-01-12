[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 10, 2023]On January 10, the news that “Internet celebrity Yi Chuanchuan passed away due to illness” in mainland China appeared on the Sina hot search list. According to reports, Yi Chuanchuan, a well-known cosplayer and e-sports internet celebrity who was only 24 years old, died of the epidemic.

On January 9, Yi Chuanchuan’s friend “Kongtong Yumeng” posted an “Obituary” on her social account: Yi Chuanchuan died of illness in Beijing on December 28, 2022, at the age of 24. Farewell ceremony It has been held in Beijing and will be buried in Guangzhou later. Floating life and a dream, each side of the world.

The “Obituary” also stated that due to many things that need to be dealt with, the announcement of the news was delayed, causing many adverse effects on the Internet, and I hereby apologize.

The “Obituary” said that after friendly negotiation between the two parties, Chuan Chuan’s accounts on various platforms will not be applied for commemorative accounts for the time being because the commemorative accounts will be cleared of all comments. During this period, all accounts will be kept by @空门羽梦_, and all published content will be released. Chuan Chuan returned to her hometown and slept forever in the land she loved. Even if she disappeared, her human feelings would last forever.

On December 18 last year, Yi Chuanchuan also posted a post saying, “The coughing lungs came out.” Someone asked her, “Is Chuan also positive?” She replied, “It has been positive for several days, and the fever subsides. Sore throat and cough.” She was also asked, “Is there any cough medicine?” She replied, “The pharmacies are closed.”

As an Internet celebrity, Yi Chuanchuan’s social platform account has nearly one million fans.

Lu media reported that in December last year, Yi Chuanchuan’s social account was suspended for a period of time due to infection with the new crown. On December 16, she posted a message thanking her boyfriend for his careful care. At present, Yichuanchuan’s boyfriend “Kongtong Yumeng” has taken over her account, and also posted a message to mourn his girlfriend.

After the news of Yi Chuanchuan’s sudden departure was released, many netizens expressed their condolences.

The big V “olddriver who drove the school bus” said, “Last month you told me that you had recovered from Yang, I don’t believe it, it’s so uncomfortable. How could this happen.”

Mainland netizens said, “Uh, too many people have died during this period.” “I’m only 24 years old, the same age.” ? It’s the complications of the new crown.” “It’s really difficult to say that it’s really difficult to die because of the new crown.”

At the beginning of December last year, the CCP suddenly canceled the strict zero-clearing measures. Due to the lack of supporting measures, the medical system almost collapsed, and a large number of fever patients poured into hospitals all over the country. In particular, the epidemic situation in Beijing is particularly serious. A large number of people are infected with the epidemic, and there are a large number of deaths. The corpses of the funeral home cannot be burned every day.

(Editor in charge: Tang Zheng)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2023/01/10/a103621504.html