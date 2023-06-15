Home » A 70-year-old woman was murdered at the door of her house, in Valledupar
News

A 70-year-old woman was murdered at the door of her house, in Valledupar

by admin
A 70-year-old woman was murdered at the door of her house, in Valledupar

A murder of an elderly woman in the Paraiso neighborhood of Valledupar has caused rejection among citizens. This is a 70-year-old woman, identified as Diomalda Torres Zapata, who was sitting on the terrace of her house and was shot at.

The authorities have not revealed details of what happened, they have only reported that the victim was in the house located at Calle 14 # 1-22 of said sector, when anchors 8:20 on Tuesday night, two men on a motorcycle arrived and the grill man, without getting off, shot him.

A single projectile was enough to hit the head so that Torres Zapata was seriously injured. Her neighbors and some of her relatives took her to the Santo Tomás clinic where she arrived dead.

The deceased was a native of the municipality of San Diego.

See also  Police thwarted robbery north of Valledupar; there is an injured

You may also like

Carinthian pensioner gave scammers 20,000 euros

Pakistani v-logger Abrar Hasan’s journey to India by...

New species of orchid found in the Pacific

How Thalia wants to inspire young people to...

Pakistan missed opportunity to expand tax base in...

Risaraldenses win first place in Mono Núñez

In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of...

Kickl slams Sobotka for supporting ‘Pride Month’

Russian attack on Ukraine – Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv...

New Timayui highway will dignify the lives of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy