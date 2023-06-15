A 70-year-old woman was murdered at the door of her house, in Valledupar

A murder of an elderly woman in the Paraiso neighborhood of Valledupar has caused rejection among citizens. This is a 70-year-old woman, identified as Diomalda Torres Zapata, who was sitting on the terrace of her house and was shot at.

The authorities have not revealed details of what happened, they have only reported that the victim was in the house located at Calle 14 # 1-22 of said sector, when anchors 8:20 on Tuesday night, two men on a motorcycle arrived and the grill man, without getting off, shot him.

A single projectile was enough to hit the head so that Torres Zapata was seriously injured. Her neighbors and some of her relatives took her to the Santo Tomás clinic where she arrived dead.

The deceased was a native of the municipality of San Diego.

