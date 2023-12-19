Home » A boat capsized in El Rodadero with passengers on board
A boat capsized in El Rodadero with passengers on board

Moments of tension and concern were experienced in El Rodadero, when a boat with passengers on board capsized in the sea this Tuesday morning.

The event was recorded in a video where it can be seen how the boatwhich apparently was trying to set sail, ended up ‘headlong’ in the water with a dozen passengersa product of the strong waves that strong winds cause at this time of year.

Some of the people who were on the shore, apparently tourists, rushed to help whoever had been left under the boat.

Fortunately, No one was injured or seriously affected in the incident. So far, the maritime authorities have not issued a statement regarding this event, which took place on one of the most visited beaches in Santa Marta during the tourist season.

