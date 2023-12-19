KRC Genk is preparing for RSC Anderlecht and Antwerp FC

© Patrick Smets

After the players were given a day off on Monday, KRC Genk started preparing for the important diptych against Anderlecht (23/12) and Antwerp (26/12) on Tuesday morning. Wouter Vrancken did this with 21 of his 25 first-team players.

The Genk coach presented his troops with some finishing exercises and ball possession competitions. The atmosphere was good despite the rainy weather. In addition to the four goalkeepers, Hendrik Van Crombrugge also trained fully and may be fit enough to take a seat on the bench against his ex-team on Saturday, 17 field players were also present on the training fields behind the Cegeka Arena. Not from the party: Aziz Ouattara, Joseph Paintsil, Yira Sor and Gerardo Arteaga.

Ouattara has been out for a while with an adductor injury, but he will not play again this calendar year. Sor and Paintsil were missing because they experienced some minor inconvenience after last Sunday’s match against KV Kortrijk, normally the duo will be back on the training field on Wednesday. It is not yet clear whether the latter will also work for Arteaga. The Mexican, who is receiving interest from his home country, has been struck by illness.

© Patrick Smets

© Patrick Smets

© Patrick Smets

© Patrick Smets

© Patrick Smets

Share this: Facebook

X

