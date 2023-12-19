Noah and Olivia remain the most popular first names, Anna is on the rise

Just like last year, a decline in the birth rate is again predicted. — © Shutterstock

We are not original when it comes to names. There is a chance that there will soon be a Noah, Arthur and Liam in every classroom in Flanders. Just like in 2021 and 2022, this trio also forms the top three boys’ names this year. Among girls, Olivia remains unabashedly the most popular first name.

What is very remarkable is the boom in popularity for the name Anna. Last year it was already in tenth place in the ranking of first names, but in 2023 it has risen sharply to become the second most popular first name in Flanders. Mila completes the stage of girls’ names.

Declining birth rate

With a few weeks left on the calendar, Kind en Gezin also dares to make an initial forecast of the number of births in Flanders. Just like last year (-4.6 percent), a decline in the birth rate is again predicted. An estimated 63,000 Flemish babies will be born this year, a decrease of 1 to 1.5 percent. There are no explanations for this further, slight decline yet. The decline in the birth rate does not occur in all provinces. The birth rate remains stable in West Flanders and Antwerp. There has been a decrease in Limburg, East Flanders and Flemish Brabant.

