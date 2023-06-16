“A boring lecture.” – Naibaat

In my view, Brother Qasim Ali Shah himself is a great success story. He has become an institution in his own right after creating the Qasim Ali Shah Foundation. They know the art of conversation and influence through conversation. It was an honor for me to be invited to his foundation. He has millions of followers, people listen to him avidly, but today I realized that he himself is a very good listener. They also get respect and love from others because they know how to give it all and now I regret why I gave a boring lecture there, I shouldn’t have.

I know that many people do not like what I say. People want to hear more about rights and I talk more about duties because in my view rights and duties go hand in hand. My rights are another’s duties and another’s rights are my duties. How is it possible that I do not fulfill my rights and demand others to fulfill my duties? I consider Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a great leader but I also think that he only gave the concept of rights. Imran Khan also became a charismatic leader for a section but he also emphasized the need for others to be good and honest and himself involved in every sin, every evil and every crime. I consider revolution as a misleading and destructive slogan. My study is that the real revolution has become not only difficult but also impossible. Now, wherever the revolution comes, those who are on the throne are definitely brought to the throne, but nothing changes except that. Even so, revolution demands blood, sheds blood, and in my view, every life is very important, very respectable. I talk about reforms instead of revolution. My idol is not Halaku Khan but Muhammad Ali Jinnah who changed the map of the world with his wisdom, wisdom and leadership instead of a war and after hundreds of years gave the world a second Islamic ideological state and most importantly, my master. Waslam built the state of Madinah by conquering hearts and not bodies, and similarly when he captured the most important city like Makkah, no blood was shed. I know that people like to say that the revolution is running in their blood, they think it’s okay to abuse anyone but them as corrupt, and anyone who abuses me stinks. Yes, very dirty and foul smelling.

I had the topic of how to recognize true news, so there are many parameters for it, such as as an editor and a journalist to pay special attention to the source of the news that he is also capable of giving this news. Or not, the evidence of any allegation should be given special weight. It is important for a common citizen to look into the background, interests and reputation of the news organization. What I’m saying is that fake news trumps real news when you want to hear fake news yourself. There were no small children in front of me, but they were all young, B.S. students. I was telling them that we all have our own truths like there are people from Muslim League-Nun, PPP and Tehreek-e-Insaaf in the same program and they have their own facts on different issues. Derived from education and training, situations and events and experiences. A clear example of this is that a child born on the Pakistan side of the Wagah Attari border has a very different truth about Kashmir than a child born on the Indian side. It is an old saying that on which side of the mathematical number 6 do you stand because looking at it from the other side will make the same number 9 so we have to see where the other side stands. I said that different chemicals work in our brain and clusters of neurons form to gather different types of information. So we tend to cluster more strongly about what we think more about. There comes a time when our brain becomes a stronghold of these clusters and their opposing neurons have no place. This is the point when we refuse to accept any true news, testimony and evidence in favor of our opponent and thus become the biggest obstacle to the acceptance and popularization of true news that we can even imagine. It doesn’t happen.

Judging by the boredom of my lecture to the youth, I advised them to take the path of moderation, telling them that every picture has more than one side. I told them that the only difference between bravery and foolishness is intelligence and wisdom. A person without sense may get a lot of attention by saying that he can stand in front of a moving train and stop it, but a person with sense knows that the result is death. A Pakhtun said to me that why do you publish such news coming from Waziristan that terrorists have been killed there, then Mir Aswaal asked you to tell such a media in any country in the world that your own army and security guards. Reporting against, yes, where the facts like Sahiwal tragedy come to light, the media takes a stand. I am convinced that Pakistani politicians can strengthen democracy only by their efficiency and wisdom. I cannot deny the interference of powerful circles in the history of Pakistan and its negative effects, nor can I say that all the faults are in the establishment. I told them that we have to fix ourselves before we fix the establishment. I also offended them by telling them that there is no self-democracy in those who demand democracy. There are many of them who do not come out of their families and whose children and families are not available for this facility. Why would a person pray five times for this Maulvi who does not pray himself?