This person was caught red-handed with narcotics thanks to the work of the canine “Autumn”.

The National Police captured a 25-year-old man in the Neiva transport terminal in the last few hours. The uniformed officers of the Carabineros and Canine Guides group, with the help of the dog Otoño, carried out search and control activities and managed to seize 148 grams of marijuana in the possession of the prisoner.

The detainee will be made available to the competent authorities for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and carrying narcotics. Once his judicialization process is advanced, a guarantee control judge will define his legal situation.