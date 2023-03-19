Home News A canine allowed the capture of a man with drugs in Neiva
News

A canine allowed the capture of a man with drugs in Neiva

by admin
A canine allowed the capture of a man with drugs in Neiva

This person was caught red-handed with narcotics thanks to the work of the canine “Autumn”.

The National Police captured a 25-year-old man in the Neiva transport terminal in the last few hours. The uniformed officers of the Carabineros and Canine Guides group, with the help of the dog Otoño, carried out search and control activities and managed to seize 148 grams of marijuana in the possession of the prisoner.

The detainee will be made available to the competent authorities for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and carrying narcotics. Once his judicialization process is advanced, a guarantee control judge will define his legal situation.

See also  Gas leak in Pedavena: pool and school evacuated

You may also like

Pavol Čekan: I prioritized the development of breast...

Falcao García and his wife Lorelei Tarón would...

Jacket blocked tires – mountain biker fell fatally

The war in Iraq after twenty years: the...

Strong earthquake shakes Ecuador

Manhunt ended: Children kidnapped in Hamburg are doing...

Earthquake in Ecuador: at least 14 dead and...

Minister confirmed that they will not build the...

Grain deal with Russia extended | Current Europe...

An expert report alerts the world to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy