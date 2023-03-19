Iñaki Martinez Azpiroz

Santiago de Chile, The Spanish singer Rosalía triumphed on the night of this Saturday in Chile, at the Lollapalooza festival that is being held this weekend in the Chilean capital, demonstrating that, just one year after the release of his latest album, Motomami, his music continues to move masses around the world.

«Today is not just any date, and I am seeing banners that corroborate it. It says here ‘happy first year of Motomami’. Not even in my wildest dreams could I imagine celebrating a year of Motomami in this way”, the artist thanked the Chilean public during the concert.

Rosalía thus revealed in the middle of the concert that, indeed, this Saturday her Motomami was one year old, since the attendees, who brought their homework, began to sing the “happy birthday” for the album before the artist quote the ephemeris.

Thank you for coming, sharing, being here, and for listening to Motomami. For being so ‘motomamis’. It is real! Chile is one of the most ‘motomamis’ places that exist, period, and that’s how it is,” exclaimed Rosalía, referring to the adjective that describes people who have the “way of being” that the artist wants to convey in the latest disk of her

The album “Motomami” has helped Rosalía to stay at the top of music in Spanish, as demonstrated by the Latin Grammy award for Best Album of the Year that she won last year.

The singer deployed the entire audiovisual arsenal that characterizes her performances at Lollapalooza in Chile, with portable cameras that are used to project various shots from inside the stage on large screens, emulating home videos that are posted on some social networks such as TikTok.

The Spaniard performed in a black dress with flamenco details, which contrasted with the white shirts of her choreographers and with the also white lights that illuminated the panels that surrounded the stage for a large part of the concert.

The dancers who always accompany the artist, all men, combined their energetic contemporary steps with those of Rosalía, who, in some songs, recovered her deepest flamenco soul, with steps typical of that Spanish artistic tradition.

Rosalía was the artist most in demand this Saturday by a large part of the public, mostly young, who filled the space on stage an hour before her show began.

This is how an attendee, Jaiza Torres, expressed to EFE before Rosalía’s concert: «I like her style, which mixes reggaeton with a little flamenco, I like her ease, her hair, her clothes, all of her. Most of all, I like her. I come to see her », she assured.

However, the artist who closed the programming this Saturday was the American rapper Drake, who kept the pulse that the Spanish woman had set among the attendees and showed that Chileans know their songs from start to finish.

Lollapalooza, an international festival originating in the United States, expanded to Latin America for the first time with an edition in Chile, in 2011, and since then it has begun new journeys in Brazil and Argentina, as well as in various European countries.

This year’s edition has featured several world-renowned artists, such as the Americans Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, who closed the last two gaps in Friday’s programming; This Sunday, the last day, it will be the turn of Tame Impala and Twenty One Pilots, who will close the festival. EFE

