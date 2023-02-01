Four measures of Haining Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau to promote the quality and efficiency of construction waste management



Haining Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau promotes the digitization, reduction, recycling, and harmlessness of waste disposal through full-process, full-coverage, and full-network classification control, precise delivery, classified collection and transportation, and resource utilization. In 2022, the city will generate a total of 10.61 million tons of construction waste, a decrease of 33% compared with the same period last year, achieving negative growth.

One is to tap the potential and increase efficiency, and the terminal will make efforts to deal with upgrades. Implement the technical transformation and upgrading of the municipal construction waste resource utilization project, increase the annual disposal capacity to 850,000 tons, and expand the disposal of decoration waste from the original 4 streets to surrounding towns. Stabilize the operation of the lime soil project of the Trading Group and the centralized muck (mud) disposal site in Zhongfenshan, Yuanhua Town, and strengthen the disposal capacity. Construction of the construction waste resource utilization project in Hanghai New District has started, with a design scale of 550,000 tons per year, and the project will be put into operation by the end of 2023.

The second is technological empowerment and intelligent supervision throughout the process. Build a smart supervision network for construction waste transport vehicles, and incorporate all approved disposal projects, 43 enterprises, and 1,042 transport vehicles into the construction waste management platform. Through monitoring resources, drone inspections, etc., real-time supervision of the entire process of “two points and one line” on construction sites, disposal sites, and transportation routes is realized. Innovatively launched the mobile app for approval and filing of construction waste, and took the lead in Jiaxing City to realize full coverage of electronic approval services. In 2022, a total of 1,104 project approvals and filings will be completed, and about 11 million tons of construction waste will be disposed of. Among them, 8.75 million tons were processed online through the Zheli Office APP, and the processing efficiency increased by 40%.

The third is risk prevention and control, and law enforcement inspections overcome difficulties. Strengthen the investigation and rectification of illegal disposal of construction waste, and adopt “zero tolerance” for illegal disposal of construction waste. In 2022, 47 handover orders will be issued, 69 problems will be rectified, 8 open-air processing sites will be banned, and 479 illegal cases of construction waste will be investigated and dealt with. rise. The “renewal” action of construction waste transport vehicles was implemented, and 347 cases of various construction waste disposal problems were rectified throughout the year, and the discovery rate of waste pollution decreased by 53.28% compared with the previous year.

The fourth is to increase income and reduce expenditure, mobilize the whole people for self-discipline and self-government. Actively practice the development concept of “waste-free city”, and build 5 demonstration projects for source reduction, 12 waste-free construction sites, and 6 demonstration sites for demolition of waste. Incorporate construction waste management into the creation of national civilized cities, integrate village rules and regulations, star-rated beautiful villages and other assessments, standardize grass-roots decoration behavior, actively carry out social supervision, and form a joint construction pattern involving the participation of all people. Build 15 demonstration villages of construction waste sorting and 40 demonstration communities of decoration waste sorting with high standards.