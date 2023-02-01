Mark Christopher Brandt returns to the show to discuss his

latest album, Joywhich is based on the structure of the

Rosary. It features the family choir of Mark and his three

daughters, accompanied by Mark on piano.

Mark began composing this music in the mid-1990s, not knowing

who would sing it, when only his first daughter had been born. On

the eve of the new millenium, he decided to take a hiatus from his

career as a jazz pianist in order to focus on his family and his

spiritual life. In 2021, by the most marvelous and unexpected

Providence, Mark’s selfless fidelity to God and family has been

rewarded a hundredfold in making an album with his children!

In addition to the album itself (pieces of which you will hear

in the episode), topics discussed include:

Why artists should give credit to God for inspiration

How Mark taught his daughters to be discerning about music

Using music to reverence the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary

A spiritual perspective on “artist’s block”

Watch discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/qjJz41Kdv60

Links

Buy CD copy of Joy (with free book of rosary

meditations) and learn more about Mark https://markchristopherbrandt.com/

Buy Joy on Qobuz (CD-quality digital purchase)

https://www.qobuz.com/us-en/album/joy-mark-christopher-brandt/l26w0ostksrca

Buy Joy on Amazon Music https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09J1Z534K/ref=dm_ws_sp_ps_dp

Buy Joy on Apple Music https://music.apple.com/us/album/joy/1589547700

Thomas and Mark talk about working together on his album The

Butterfly

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ep-68-what-i-learned-from-making-music-with-mark-christopher-brandt/