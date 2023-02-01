Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 118 – Music for the Joyful Mysteries
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 118 – Music for the Joyful Mysteries

Oct 22, 2021

Mark Christopher Brandt returns to the show to discuss his
latest album, Joywhich is based on the structure of the
Rosary. It features the family choir of Mark and his three
daughters, accompanied by Mark on piano.

Mark began composing this music in the mid-1990s, not knowing
who would sing it, when only his first daughter had been born. On
the eve of the new millenium, he decided to take a hiatus from his
career as a jazz pianist in order to focus on his family and his
spiritual life. In 2021, by the most marvelous and unexpected
Providence, Mark’s selfless fidelity to God and family has been
rewarded a hundredfold in making an album with his children!

In addition to the album itself (pieces of which you will hear
in the episode), topics discussed include:

  • Why artists should give credit to God for inspiration
  • How Mark taught his daughters to be discerning about music
  • Using music to reverence the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary
  • A spiritual perspective on “artist’s block”

Watch discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/qjJz41Kdv60

Links

Buy CD copy of Joy (with free book of rosary
meditations) and learn more about Mark https://markchristopherbrandt.com/

Buy Joy on Qobuz (CD-quality digital purchase)
https://www.qobuz.com/us-en/album/joy-mark-christopher-brandt/l26w0ostksrca

Buy Joy on Amazon Music https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09J1Z534K/ref=dm_ws_sp_ps_dp

Buy Joy on Apple Music https://music.apple.com/us/album/joy/1589547700

Thomas and Mark talk about working together on his album The
Butterfly
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ep-68-what-i-learned-from-making-music-with-mark-christopher-brandt/

116 – Maritain’s Art and Scholasticism, Pt. 1

117 – Maritain’s Art and Scholasticism, Pt. 2

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 152

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 119 – Gilson on...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 120 – Maximilian Kolbe...

Authority in marriage, anti-libertarianism, the scapular and more

