Wednesday April 5, 2023, 6:11 am

Islamabad (Report: Roy Waleed Bhatti) A case was registered against the son of Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and his associates in Margalla police station of Islamabad. HR Raja Shehzad, director of Suntours Mall in Margalla police station, registered a case that Sardar Umar Tanveer entered the office in Suntours with armed men, they started beating Saqib Bin Afzal GM Finance, Dawood Ahmed Director Finas, then took them at gunpoint to their office where they locked them up. , Allah Noor, Salim etc. who are allegedly personal servants of Sardar Umar Tanveer are also involved in this case, the reason for the enmity is that Sardar Umar Tanveer has a dispute with his grandfather and two uncles about the family property. Today Sardar Umar Tanveer brings Azad Kashmir police and private guards with him, and continues to beat us. Police has registered a case and started further investigation.

The position of Sardar Umar Tanveer also came to the fore

Sardar Umar with his father Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer

The spokesperson of Sardar Group of Companies and Centaurus Group CEO Sardar Umar Tanveer Khan has said that there are legal hurdles in the distribution of shares of his business companies and projects. The shares of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and Gulf Group Rawalkot chief Sardar Shabbir Khan are yet to be settled legally. Several other groups and individuals have invested billions of rupees in Centaurus Group, while there are still many legal hurdles in the title and ownership of Centaurus, which are yet to be resolved.

According to the spokesman, the statistics and information brought forward by Sardar Yasir are completely contrary to the facts. If Sardar Yasir and Sardar Rashid have invested Rs 50 crore or Rs 100 crore in these companies, it will be examined where and how much investment has been made. According to the spokesperson, directors who have invested in companies and projects can legally settle their investment shares at 5% more than the bank rate. According to the spokesperson of the CEO, the flats or offices in which these two self-proclaimed enterprising people sit are our property and those making claims and making statements to ban the entry of Centaurs are welcome inside Pakistan and outside Pakistan. The elements will be dealt with legally in each forum.