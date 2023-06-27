A ‘Child’ that scares the big ones

The headline of this editorial note is the same one used for a cover of EL PILÓN at the end of the 90s when in similar circumstances the threats of the El Niño phenomenon were announced.

This time the same tension is felt, but with the aggravating factor that now it becomes more delicate due to the effects of Climate Change, radiation and high temperatures, which dry out the environment, flora and fauna; agriculture and water for the population: so much so that President Petro has decided to move to La Guajira to, from there, deal with this phenomenon along with other social problems.

The forecasts for the moment are not the best, all this leads to preparing in advance with measures that help to mitigate both the climatic effects and the economic consequences.

The affectation is global. “Experts warn that the climatic phenomenon has started ahead of time and will probably be intense. New levels of damage to the economy of the entire planet are expected”, are some of the information published in the media.

For this reason, the presence during this week of the National government in La Guajira is timely and pertinent to the extent that government actions are carried out to solve problems of hunger, lack of water, security, economic reactivation, tourism, road infrastructure. , bilateral trade with Venezuela, among others of great territorial concern.

It is expected that in reality it will be governed not only from La Guajira for La Guajira but for the entire Caribbean region, as President Petro himself announced, who will be all week along with all his ministers attending to the different sectors.

The government authorities of Cesar could well take advantage of these conferences in La Guajira, taking into account the geographical proximity, to have access to the different ministers and discuss with them the possible solutions to the urgent problems of this department.

For example, the issue of insecurity derived from drug trafficking and the actions of the different illegal armed groups, accentuated with the unprecedented appearance two days ago of the FARC dissidence in Cesar, which delays any economic recovery, a fact that will be more serious. when El Niño enters.

NECESSARY SECTION OF (E) LESSONS

EL PILÓN is a newspaper that, according to its editorial policies duly approved decades ago, has no partisan-electoral inclination and must preserve the fair and balanced democratic concurrence of candidates and voters, follow electoral norms, and not anticipate or influence any trend, especially when the surveys are organized by interested electoral campaigns, and at a time when the postulates are not yet definitive candidates. Due to a procedural error, a survey of candidates for Mayor of Valledupar was published on the internet and the management ordered their withdrawal.

The entry A ‘Child’ who scares the big ones was first published in El Pilón | News from Valledupar, El Vallenato and the Colombian Caribbean.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

