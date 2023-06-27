Davide Olive and Taranto separate

Perhaps the most painful announcement of the last 5 years. CJ Basket Taranto announces that it won’t be

Davide Olive to sit on the bench of the rossoblu training from next season

who will participate in the new Interregional Serie B championship.

The whole company, starting with the President Sergio Cosenza and the vice president Roberto Convesano,

would like to thank coach Davide Olive for his professionalism and basketball knowledge

as a dowry in the last 4 years, the great results achieved in these seasons, the important contribution of

enhancement of Taranto basketball and above all the great human skills demonstrated within and

off the parquet.

Coach Olive, class of 74, had arrived on the CJ bench in February 2019 by taking a team at

risk relegation from Serie C and taking it in a few games first to the playoffs, overcoming a

turn to then touch the coup in the series against Monopoli. In his first full season he has

the Serie C championship closed in third place with good chances of promotion to B before

suspension and then cancellation of the championships due to the coronavirus emergency. So in 2020/21

with the leap to Serie B which marked a historic ride by CJ Taranto that went from the record of

consecutive victories (12), to the historic qualification and participation in the first Cup final eight

Italy national team and the playoffs, as protagonists, for promotion to Serie A2. Finish line repeated

last season with a completely new group that closed the regular season on the rise giving

a hard time against the battleship Rimini in the first round of the playoffs. In the last season a championship

of series B still played at high levels, with important victories against the top of the class, but

sadly closed with an unfortunate defeat in the playoffs/playoff for admission to the new one

National B series.

“We thought that starting from a new championship was the right time for a sort of

reset. We thank Davide who has been an extraordinary person over the years, at all levels – the

comment from top management CJ Basket Taranto – a real friend, travel companion of

our passion for basketball, a frank and sincere man, with great basketball training

which he has always made available to the team and the club. CJ Taranto wishes Davide

Olive to find as soon as possible a new bench worthy of his aspirations and his great

value”.

The CJ Basket Taranto company is also already working to find a new technical guide for the new one

next season’s challenge.

