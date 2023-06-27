DAIMLER TRUCK RETAIL ITALIA New Mercedes-Benz Truck plant in the industrial area of ​​Brescia – Companies

With the aim of increasing its territorial coverage in northern Italy to be even closer to its customers and respond to all their needs with cutting-edge products and a dedicated and professional team, Daimler Truck Retail Italia – subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Trucks in Italy already present in Rome and Piacenza – opens the third new plant at Castenedolo in via Vulcania 36 in Brescia.

The city of Brescia represents the third province in Italy in terms of fleet for freight transport after Rome and Milan, easily accessible thanks to the presence of the main motorway axes. The sales and service plant in Brescia, as well as the one in Piacenza, were built fully in line with the sustainable strategy of Daimler Truck AG, which plans to achieve full carbon neutrality by 2039.

In fact, the Brescia office can count on an external space of 18,000 square meters, modern, technologically advanced with solar panels and soon also equipped with charging stations, ready to implement the needs of increasingly electrified mobility in the industrial vehicle sector .

“Just six months after the opening of the Piacenza office, I am very proud to announce that, starting from July 3rd, we will be operational with the third new sales and service facility dedicated to Mercedes-Benz industrial vehicles located in the important strategic industrial area, Golden Band of Brescia.

We announced it in April and we made sure, thanks also to the experience gained in Piacenza, to meet the deadlines set to guarantee the opening in one of the crucial contexts of northern Italy for the Truck business. The plant is in fact located near the major Italian transport fleets and is easily accessible by customers traveling on the main motorway routes that cross the area.

In line with the sustainable logic of our Parent Company, we have replicated the same development plan applied to the Piacenza site, also creating a location in Brescia dedicated to technological innovation and low environmental impact designed exclusively for our Truck Customers and able to offer them cutting-edge products and services,” said Lorenzo Cianfoni, CEO of Daimler Truck Retail Italia.

