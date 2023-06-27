Daalder Streetfood: tasty bites on a sunny terrace in Amsterdam West

The most important question that concerns us in Amsterdam this summer: what is the nicest terrace with the most hours of sunshine? As far as we are concerned Daalder Street food in Amsterdam West definitely an addition to the list. With its terrace on the water where the sun shines all afternoon and the street food dishes of chef with Michelin star Dennis Huwaë, it can hardly go wrong.

It is wonderful to relax on the terrace on the water

We arrived around seven o’clock in the evening and got a table on the water. Around seven the sun had turned quite a bit and we just caught some of the evening sun. If you especially want to catch the sun, we would recommend arriving earlier in the day. And, this is possible, because on weekdays they open at three o’clock and on weekends they are open from one o’clock. But, also in the evening it is wonderful to sit here with a breeze from the water, in the sun and with a view of the many passing boats. And: it’s a good place for a first date, because you have something to talk about all the time 😉.

On the terrace at Daalder Streetfood you can sit by the water. The menu is a mix of bites and full dishes

On the menu you will find bites, salads and pastas

The menu is a mix of bites to share and dishes for one. After a long wait (because: busy terrace) we could order. We ordered the Muku fried chicken; the classic and the chicken cashew. The latter says “just a little bit spicy” on the menu, but we thought it was quite spicy. If you like it, it’s definitely recommended. The chicken is super tender and falls off the bone.

We also tasted the loaded spicy chicken fries, where the red curry sauce that was on top was the star of the show. To compensate for the heavier dishes, we also ordered a tarte flambée (Daalder Streetfood’s own version of the famous flambée) with fresh tuna and lemon mayonnaise. We now ordered these dishes for dinner, but we also see that you order these as a snack if you come to relax on the terrace in the afternoon.

Muku Fried chickenAll fair tarte flambée

Daalder Streetfood all summer long

Daalder Streetfood is open all summer on the terrace of Daalder at Postjesweg 1 in Amsterdam West. Try it before it’s gone!

PS Are you already following us on Instagram?

We would love that! You will then be the first to know about our new discoveries and fun promotions. You can find us here!

Also check out our other articles on Culi Amsterdam!

Lunch Amsterdam – Dinner Amsterdam – Drinks Amsterdam – New Restaurants Amsterdam – Best Restaurants Amsterdam – Restaurants Amsterdam Center – Restaurants Amsterdam Jordaan – Restaurants Amsterdam North – Restaurants Amsterdam East – Restaurants Amsterdam de Pijp – Restaurants Amsterdam South – Restaurants Amsterdam West

Read our best specials here:

Bib Gourmand restaurants in Amsterdam – Restaurants with a Michelin star in Amsterdam – Best cookbooks – Best restaurants with a terrace on the water – Tastiest take-away Sushi – Best Chinese restaurants – Best Mexican restaurants – Best online cooking workshops – Best Brunch – Best restaurants with Dutch cuisine – Best Spanish restaurants – Best Indian restaurants – Our favorite hotel restaurants – Best restaurants with Middle Eastern cuisine – Best Indonesian restaurants – Best shared-dining restaurants – Best places for high tea – Best French restaurants – Best Thai restaurants – Best places for oysters and bubbles – Best wine bars – Best seafood restaurants – Best South American restaurants – Most romantic restaurants – Best vegetarian restaurants – Best Italian restaurants – Best restaurants with fireplaces – Best poké bowls – Best drinks spots – Best burgers – Best breakfast bowls – Best Dim Sum – Best Bao Buns

Or search our Homepage for the latest and greatest Restaurants

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

Share this article with your friends

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

