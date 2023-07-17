A clear message to the Afghan Interim Government

The Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, while concerned about the presence of terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan, has expressed hope that the interim government of Afghanistan will not allow its territory to be used against any country in accordance with the Doha Agreement. According to the ISPR, Pakistan’s armed forces have serious concerns about the safe havens and freedom of action available to the TTP in Afghanistan, expecting the interim Afghan government to use its territory for terrorism against any country. ISPR has further stated that it is concerned about the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan as per the commitments made in the Doha Agreement. Such attacks are intolerable and effective countermeasures will be taken by the security forces of Pakistan. The statement of the chief and the warning statement of the spokesman of the Pakistan Army is tantamount to an objective situation, otherwise the kind of situation that has been repeatedly created across the border should have called for a hot pursuit. The data confirms the fact that after the arrival of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, there has been a significant increase in the incidence of terrorism in Pakistan. According to the report of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, terrorism in the first half of this year 2023. There has been a rapid increase in the incidents. While last year there were 151 attacks in the same period of 2022, 293 people were killed and 487 were injured. So far this year, there were 271 attacks in which 389 were killed and 656 were injured. The important fact is that there are still hideouts of those who create threats to peace in Afghanistan and Afghanistan is not fully adhering to its promise not to allow its territory to be used against any other country. TTP connections and mental harmony are not impossible and TTP is taking advantage of this. The neighboring country should play a responsible role so that the path to stability and the elimination of terrorism from the region is completely paved. After the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan and the acquisition of domestic authority, it was a golden opportunity for the Taliban to prove that He said that he has learned a lot from past situations and that he has the ability to take over power, but he failed in this. The stability of the Taliban interim government and the regional reconstruction required that they establish better relations with the countries of the region and promote regional cooperation, but it seems that the Afghan Taliban are influenced by the TTP. and despite repeated attention from Pakistan, they are not ready to pay attention to their responsibilities and not a single serious and concrete action has come out from their side. This situation is not a threat to regional peace and stability, but the Taliban themselves It is equivalent to weakening the government with their own hands. The Taliban have the experience of losing Afghanistan once they have conquered it, and Pakistan has supported them on every occasion. Also, they are suffering from isolation due to their policies. Instead of repeating the mistakes of the past, there is a need to pay attention to the reformation of the present and this is the requirement of good neighborliness and regional cooperation and stability for the interests of both countries. Perhaps for the first time such views have been expressed at the level of the head of the Pakistan Army and from the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army, which not only expresses clear displeasure, but also indicates the possibility of Muscat action. Instead of entangling ourselves in the affairs of the region, there is a need to take a clear path and play the role of a bridge in South Asia and the Central Asian region by developing our geographical and mineral resources. A new era of religion and relations can begin. The Afghan interim government should play a positive role by redefining its policies and priorities, which will pave the way for peace, stability and development in Afghanistan itself and other countries in the region. People get out of trouble.

