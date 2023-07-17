Extreme Heatwaves Grip the World as El Niño Conditions Form in the Pacific

Record High Temperatures Sweep Across the Globe, Fueling Heat-Related Deaths and Straining Energy Supply

July 16, 2023

From Xiangyang, Hubei to Europe to North America, reports of record high temperatures and heatwaves have been flooding in, signaling a growing global climate crisis. The scorching heat not only claimed lives due to heat stroke but also exacerbated the already strained energy supply amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has announced that El Niño conditions have formed in the tropical Pacific Ocean for the first time in seven years. Typically, the second year after an El Niño event tends to be the most pronounced, indicating that next summer could also see unseasonably hot temperatures.

China has been grappling with extreme heat since July, as the country officially enters the hottest period of the year, known as the “dog days.” Beijing experienced a record-breaking heatwave, surpassing 35 degrees Celsius for nine consecutive days. On July 6, the temperature even soared above 40 degrees Celsius for the first time since 1961. Tragically, a 48-year-old tour guide died of heatstroke while leading a group at the Summer Palace, sparking widespread discussion and concern among the Chinese population.

Other regions in China, including Tianjin, Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Jiangsu, and Anhui, have also endured high temperatures. This persistent heatwave has become an annual occurrence in North China from mid-June to early July for the past eight years. The Central Meteorological Observatory of China issued a yellow warning for high temperatures, particularly in Xinjiang, North China, Huanghuai, Jiangnan, and southern China, where temperatures have soared above 35 degrees Celsius, with some areas reaching 40 degrees Celsius or higher.

In the United States, nearly a third of Americans, approximately 113 million people, are currently under a heat warning as temperatures continue to climb. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned people not to underestimate the life-threatening heat. Phoenix, Arizona recorded a record high temperature of 48 degrees Celsius last Saturday, with temperatures exceeding 43 degrees Celsius for 16 consecutive days. California’s Death Valley, known as one of the hottest places on Earth, is expected to reach 54 degrees Celsius, nearing the hottest temperature ever reliably recorded. Parts of Nevada, including Las Vegas, may also experience record-breaking temperatures, alarming local weather officials who have emphasized the severity and duration of this heatwave.

Meanwhile, Canada is battling wildfires ignited by the high temperatures, which have engulfed significant portions of the country.

In Europe, last month was the hottest June on record, according to the EU’s climate monitoring service, Copernicus. Southern European countries, including Italy, Spain, and Greece, have been enduring a relentless heatwave, with Italy issuing a red alert for 16 cities, such as Rome, Bologna, and Florence. The heatwave is expected to persist until next week, with Sardinia potentially reaching 48 degrees Celsius. However, this temperature falls slightly short of the European record of 48.8 degrees Celsius set in Sicily in August 2021.

Greece has also experienced temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, leading to the closure of the iconic Acropolis during the hottest hours for the safety of tourists. In Spain’s Canary Islands, a forest fire on the island of La Palma has forced thousands of people to evacuate.

These extreme heat events are not isolated incidents but are becoming more frequent, intense, and prolonged due to global warming. The recent formation of El Niño conditions in the tropical Pacific further raises concerns about escalating temperatures in the coming years. The World Meteorological Organization predicts that at least one of the five years from 2023 to 2027 will break the global high temperature record set in 2016, with a probability of 98%.

The international community, prompted by the WMO’s announcement, must take action to mitigate the impact of this major climate phenomenon on public health, ecosystems, and economies. Early warning systems and preparedness are crucial in saving lives and livelihoods.

As the world witnesses the devastating consequences of these extreme heat events, the urgency to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions becomes paramount. Otherwise, the planet will face even more extreme and life-threatening heatwaves in the future.

