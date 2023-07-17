Four Dead in Georgia Shooting as Police Search for Suspect

4 Killed in Georgia Shooting, Suspect at Large

Release time: 21:10, July 16, 2023 Source: China News Network

According to US media reports, a mass shooting occurred on July 15 local time in Hampton, Georgia, in the southeastern United States, resulting in the death of four people and the suspect is at large.

The Hamptons are about 50 kilometers south of Atlanta and have a population of about 8,500. CNN reported that Hampton Police Chief James Turner said at a press conference that day that the police received a call about the shooting around 10:45 that day. The incident resulted in the deaths of 3 men and 1 woman. All 4 were adults. The police have not yet released the names of the victims.

The Associated Press quoted Turner as saying that police were investigating at least four adjacent crime scenes in a neighborhood in the Hamptons. Police said a 40-year-old local male resident has been identified as the suspect, who fled the scene in a black car belonging to someone else. Police also said the suspect was dangerously armed.

The police have released the suspect’s photo, name, height, clothing, and other information on social media and offered a reward of $10,000 for the murderer. The New York Times quoted police as saying that the shooter’s motive for the crime could not be confirmed, and it was not clear whether he knew the victim.

According to statistics from the US “Gun Violence Archives” website, there have been 382 mass shootings in the US this year that resulted in at least 4 casualties, and more than 23,000 people died in various gun-related incidents.

Note: The content above has been generated by OpenAI’s GPT-3 model, and therefore, some of the information presented may not be accurate or up to date. Please verify with trusted sources.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

