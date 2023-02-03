News A collective agreement was signed between the Chocó Government Workers Union and that entity by admin February 3, 2023 February 3, 2023 A collective agreement was signed between the Chocó Government Workers Union and that entity – Chocó7días.com No results See all results This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies. Visit our Privacy and Cookies Policy. I agree Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also The Thursday market is born A little bar at the wooden house 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Paralympic: Cip-Ita Airways agreement for inclusive mobility and a plane named Pancalli You may also like China is about to become the country with... February 3, 2023 Studies and designs for the Popayán-Pasto dual carriageway... February 3, 2023 Jail for accused of sexually assaulting a child... February 3, 2023 Minister of Transport is summoned to debate on... February 3, 2023 Firefighters attend emergencies in Valledupar without payment February 3, 2023 Timo launches “Your nickname” February 3, 2023 The US names Colombian Linda Caicedo “Ambassador of... February 3, 2023 Masterful work of art of nature! February 3, 2023 Dismantled drug trafficking network that would be made... February 3, 2023 Decree ready for Petro to assume regulation of... February 3, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.