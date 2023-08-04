A coordination meeting to accelerate the download of social protection workshops

Electronic flag – Rabat

Today, Thursday in Rabat, a coordination meeting was held between the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, the delegated ministry in charge of digital transition and administration reform, and the National Social Security Fund, within the framework of downloading the royal workshops related to accelerating the generalization of social protection and health coverage.

A press release from the Ministry of Health and Social Protection stated that this meeting aimed at discussing ways to enhance the digital platform for managing basic compulsory insurance for illness (AMO “Solidarity”) and updating it by linking it to the databases of the information system related to the management of health files for citizens at the level of health centers and public hospitals affiliated to the Ministry, as well as Database of the National Social Security Fund.

He added that this joint link between the various departments and institutions involved in the management of social protection workshops will simplify the various registration procedures on the digital platform “Solidarity”, and accelerate the pace of targeting the groups concerned with this royal workshop, by coordinating efforts between the various departments and institutions affiliated to each of them. The Ministry of Health and the National Social Security Fund and the unification of the information system for this process, especially at the level of exchange of data and information between public health and hospital institutions and the interests of the National Social Security Fund to facilitate billing procedures and awarding compensation.

He pointed out that in order to speed up and activate this system, the various parties pledged to develop a joint action plan based on coordinating efforts and facilitating the exchange of data between the concerned institutions.

In this regard, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection will work to ensure the efficiency of the information system for managing disease files and speed up the process of data exchange and sharing of databases for beneficiary and target groups with the National Social Security Fund, while the delegated Ministry in charge of digital transition and administration reform will support these steps, especially at the level Technical and administrative support.

By the way, it was agreed to form a central leadership committee comprising the various sectors and public institutions related to workshops for generalizing social protection and compulsory comprehensive health coverage.

It will also undertake the study and selection of the most appropriate information system that will allow the private sector to be involved in the process of exchanging and sharing patient information, in order to facilitate the process of benefiting citizens from the advantages of this ambitious social workshop.

