A county in Zhejiang uses children’s enrollment as a bargaining chip to encourage parents to donate blood and organs | Wuyi | Public Security | Donations

The public security department of Wuyi County in Zhejiang Province has sparked controversy with their new policy on points-based admission for new citizens’ children attending local primary schools. According to a report by The Epoch Times, parents can earn extra points for their children’s school admission by participating in voluntary blood donation, organ donation, hematopoietic stem cell sampling or donation, and donations to county charities.

This policy came to light after a teacher in a kindergarten in Wuyi County, Jinhua, Zhejiang, reminded parents in a WeChat group about the new points-based selection system for admission to local public primary schools.

According to the policy, parents who participate in voluntary blood donation will be awarded points based on the amount of blood donated, with a maximum limit of 30 points. In addition, points can also be earned for participating in hematopoietic stem cell sampling and donation, as well as monetary donations to the county’s charities.

A staff member of the Wuyi County Education Bureau confirmed that the county has been using a points-based admission policy for the past three years, and will continue to do so in the future. The specific policies may vary each year, but the general principles remain the same.

However, it is worth noting that the policy also includes bonus points for participating in human organ transplantation within the county, raising further concerns and criticisms from the public.

This news has sparked outrage and concern among netizens, with many expressing their disbelief and skepticism about the policy. One netizen even mocked, “In a few days, will parents donate kidneys and send their children to college? Parents donate corneas and send their children to 985?”

The policy has raised serious ethical and moral questions among the public, and it remains to be seen how the authorities will address the backlash and concerns surrounding the new points-based admission system.

