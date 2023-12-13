Home » A county in Zhejiang uses children’s enrollment as a bargaining chip to encourage parents to donate blood and organs | Wuyi | Public Security | Donations
News

A county in Zhejiang uses children’s enrollment as a bargaining chip to encourage parents to donate blood and organs | Wuyi | Public Security | Donations

by admin
A county in Zhejiang uses children’s enrollment as a bargaining chip to encourage parents to donate blood and organs | Wuyi | Public Security | Donations

The public security department of Wuyi County in Zhejiang Province has sparked controversy with their new policy on points-based admission for new citizens’ children attending local primary schools. According to a report by The Epoch Times, parents can earn extra points for their children’s school admission by participating in voluntary blood donation, organ donation, hematopoietic stem cell sampling or donation, and donations to county charities.

This policy came to light after a teacher in a kindergarten in Wuyi County, Jinhua, Zhejiang, reminded parents in a WeChat group about the new points-based selection system for admission to local public primary schools.

According to the policy, parents who participate in voluntary blood donation will be awarded points based on the amount of blood donated, with a maximum limit of 30 points. In addition, points can also be earned for participating in hematopoietic stem cell sampling and donation, as well as monetary donations to the county’s charities.

A staff member of the Wuyi County Education Bureau confirmed that the county has been using a points-based admission policy for the past three years, and will continue to do so in the future. The specific policies may vary each year, but the general principles remain the same.

However, it is worth noting that the policy also includes bonus points for participating in human organ transplantation within the county, raising further concerns and criticisms from the public.

This news has sparked outrage and concern among netizens, with many expressing their disbelief and skepticism about the policy. One netizen even mocked, “In a few days, will parents donate kidneys and send their children to college? Parents donate corneas and send their children to 985?”

See also  In Udine by the end of the year 65 cameras to monitor critical points

The policy has raised serious ethical and moral questions among the public, and it remains to be seen how the authorities will address the backlash and concerns surrounding the new points-based admission system.

You may also like

UN demands immediate ceasefire in Gaza with new...

Brussels continues to decline on the list of...

“We will begin to make drastic cuts to...

Will Amazon trigger next global pandemic? – Scientific...

Property deeds are delivered to 65 families in...

Stimulus checks of $1,400 dollars in the United...

The great challenge of road safety

The Provincial CPPCC held a meeting on studying...

Turkmenistan and Turkey will exchange gas through Iran

Prosecutor’s Office accuses ‘Gato Farfán’ of laundering USD...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy