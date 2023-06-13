A digital experience will be co-created for this year’s lighting

There will be 15 animation, design and digital arts professionals from Cali-Region, who will give their best so that their product is exhibited in the mapping that will be projected during the 2023 Christmas lighting.

“This workshop was addressed to artists from Cali and Valle del Cauca, for this we made a call in which 15 animation, design or digital arts professionals from Cali-Region were selected to participate in this object mapping creation workshop, with the purpose that artists can start, strengthen their skills and knowledge in this field that is in full development”, said Tatiana Zambrano, Undersecretary of Value Chains.

The final result of this workshop will be considered the first digital art experience created from Cali Unesco Creative City, in collaboration with international and creative talents from the city, to be exhibited at the Alumbrado de Cali, as it is a high-profile event. visibility in the city.

This was carried out under the Creative Economy guidelines of the Secretariat of Economic Development of Cali and its Cali City of Media Arts project, in partnership with the Autonomous University of Accident, Bibliotec Foundation, Cacumen and the Rencontres Audiovisuelles de Lille Video Mapping Festival. (France), who carried out from June 5 to 9 the ‘video mapping’ technique workshops at the Autonomous University of the West.

It should be remembered that the capital of Valle del Cauca since 2019 was designated “Cali Unesco Creative City in media and digital arts”, this has allowed the construction of alliances with localities that are part of the Global Network of Creative Cities of Unesco and the Secretariat of Desarrollo Económico de Cali is committed to actively cooperating between cities for the exchange of knowledge and skills with creatives and artists in this field together with the Cali Media Arts Council, made up of the city’s public and private sectors.

What is video mapping?

The ‘video mapping’ is a visual technique that consists of projecting images on real surfaces, to create impressive effects and animations. With this tool, participating artists will be able to participate in festivals or belong to studios related to this field.

