Home News A driver attacked and threatened in Ivrea, a 23-year-old denounced
News

A driver attacked and threatened in Ivrea, a 23-year-old denounced

by admin
A driver attacked and threatened in Ivrea, a 23-year-old denounced

A police car (archive photo)

The incident took place in corso Massimo D’Azeglio and the young man was stopped in via San Nazario. The case is being dealt with by the Ivrea Public Prosecutor’s Office

IVREA. A GTT bus driver was attacked and threatened by a 23-year-old Cuban, denounced by the Ivrea Police, also for interruption of public service. The incident took place in Corso Massimo D’Azeglio and the driver himself asked for the intervention of the police: according to his story, the young man got on the bus with a large dog without a muzzle. The driver would have asked the passenger to make the dog wear a muzzle and, at his refusal, would have invited him to get out of the vehicle. In response, the man allegedly insulted and threatened the Gtt employee and subsequently kicked him in the abdomen. The young man was stopped in via San Nazario. The Ivrea Public Prosecutor’s Office is dealing with the case during the preliminary investigations.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Jordan and Traffik, the knives and the vandalized bike: the video on social media of the arrested trappers

You may also like

Why did Xi’s speech change drastically when the...

De Luca speaks to young industrialists: “For Ignazio...

Sun Yeli: No matter how the world changes,...

The Advar march is back, a double path...

The Sichuan delegation of the 20th National Congress...

Banner against Ignazio La Russa at the Colosseum:...

Udine, demolition work has begun at the former...

Hunan delegation held a plenary meeting Zhang Qingwei...

He dies while looking for mushrooms in Fonzaso

The Hunan delegation held a plenary meeting. Zhang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy