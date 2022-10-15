PAVIA

Riso Scotti faces the insidious away match from Casale Monferrato tonight (ball two hours 21) against the junior junior full of ex, starting with coach Davide Cristelli; then the play Manuel Saladini, the forward Alberto Apuzzo and the long Matteo Ciocca.

“We are going to Casale loaded because having beaten Omegna last Sunday gave us enthusiasm and confidence – underlines Alberto Mazzetti, the Pavia coach – we did good training, even if again not complete”. Casale is still at zero points, after two defeats in the first two days of the championship. «It’s true, but he always fought before giving up – Mazzetti points out – beyond the two defeats he played both at home with Gallarate and away to Omegna. I believe, however, that the greatest pitfalls are within us. We still do not have the necessary concentration level, nor the perfect amalgamation, also due to injuries. We have to increase both and take them to a higher level «. Last Sunday Scotti showed that they have many arrows in their bow, starting from a long bench, because – without Potì – Mazzetti fielded nine players, in addition to the returning owner Gallizzi. “I took the risk of letting Gallizzi play, who had only one training session with the team, and I got it right, also because in this way we increased the rotations – concludes the coach of the Pavia team – on the long bench I must say it was ours. idea, that is to give everyone confidence, to have a long roster that could make up for any difficulty that could happen to us, in addition to the fact that we can put more pressure on defense. Alessandro Potì? We will try to play him, even if we decide only at the last moment. He will certainly come with us to Casale ». –