A family of chamois at high altitude, a spectacle of nature in the Agordino area

Chamois at high altitude (2200 meters, in Voltago, near the Agner) in the period of love. In the video shot by Mario De Marco from Agordino on the morning of Saturday 26 November (at minus six degrees) we see the spectacle of these “little black devils”. Note the older female leading the group with many young and the arrival of the male.

