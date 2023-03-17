Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 16th Topic: Strengthen exchanges and cooperation between political parties and join hands to walk the world road together – General Secretary Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China and the world‘s political parties demonstrates the responsibility of the big party and the big country

“The Communist Party of China is willing to work together with all parties, so that the modernization undertakings with different characteristics will converge into a torrent of the times that promotes the prosperity and progress of the world, and will roll forward in the long river of history and develop sustainably!”

On the evening of March 15, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech entitled “Walking the Road to Modernization Together” at the Dialogue between the Communist Party of China and the High Level of World Political Parties, answering the modernization of human society based on the exploration and practice of Chinese-style modernization He also put forward the global civilization initiative for the first time, demonstrating the political courage and responsibility of the Communist Party of China to face the common challenges of mankind, and providing a Chinese solution to promote the process of world modernization and the progress of human civilization.

Focus on responsibility and bring together the power of political parties from all over the world

“The Road to Modernization: The Responsibilities of Political Parties”, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s keynote speech revolved around the theme of the dialogue.

Observers have noticed that “responsibility of political parties” is a common theme in many major home-field diplomatic activities held by the Communist Party of China for major political parties around the world in recent years. In 2017, the theme of the Dialogue between the Communist Party of China and the world‘s political parties was “Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind and Building a Better World Together: The Responsibilities of Political Parties.” Responsibility of political parties”.

“Three important meetings with a common theme are very meaningful.” Hu Zhengrong, director of the Institute of Journalism and Communication of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that such a theme design reflects the Chinese Communist Party’s consistent sense of responsibility and mission from one side.

Leaders of more than 500 political parties and political organizations from more than 150 countries participated in this high-level dialogue via video link. Europe, America, Oceania and other vast areas. It is understood that the number of leaders and representatives of foreign political parties attending the meeting far exceeded the number originally invited. The dialogue will be held after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the National People’s Congress of China. Political parties from all over the world look forward to listening to General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on China‘s position and proposition.

Chen Xulong, a professor at the School of International Relations of the University of International Business and Economics, said that by holding the dialogue, China has built a high-end political dialogue platform with broad representation and significant international influence. Here, political parties from various countries can not only exchange experience in party and state governance, but also seek solutions to common problems and challenges.

“We never force others to ‘copy’ China‘s practices, and we do not put our own self-interest above others. Instead, we build a unique platform for dialogue and exchanges with political parties in various countries, and constantly expand the convergence of ideas and interests.” Hu Zhengrong said.

Inter-party exchanges are an important part of developing state relations. In his keynote speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the establishment of a new type of political party relationship will help build a new type of international relationship, and the strengthening and improvement of global political party partnerships will help deepen and expand global partnerships.

Zhang Suqiu, an associate professor at the Research Institute of a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind, Communication University of China, said that giving full play to the role of party-to-party exchanges, making friends and forming good relationships will help to enhance the understanding and recognition of China‘s policy propositions and consolidate China‘s partnership with all parties. , serving the overall diplomatic goal of promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Explore the path and answer the question of modernization

“Polarization or common prosperity?” “Material supremacy or the coordinated development of material and spiritual?”

Faced with this series of questions about modernization, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out profoundly that “the political party, as an important force leading and promoting the modernization process, has the responsibility to answer”, and then gave the Chinese plan——

“Adhere to the concept of the supremacy of the people and highlight the people’s nature in the direction of modernization”;

“Adhering to the principle of independence and self-reliance, exploring the diversity of modernization roads”;

“Establish the awareness of integrity and innovation, and maintain the continuity of the modernization process”;

“Carry forward the spirit of self-improvement, and enhance the inclusiveness of modernization achievements”;

“Maintain a vigorous attitude and ensure the firmness of modern leadership.”

Wu Zhicheng, deputy director of the Institute of International Strategy of the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China (National School of Administration), said that the five propositions put forward by General Secretary Xi Jinping are actually a systematic summary of the practical experience of Chinese-style modernization, which enriches the theory of modernization of human society and provides a basis for all countries. Modernizing the country offers inspiration.

Hu Zhengrong said that in his keynote speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping systematically expounded the understanding of the Communist Party of China on exploring the path of modernization, and clarified important issues such as who is for, who is relied on, and who is benefited by modernization, which has strong practical significance.

“The ultimate goal of modernization is to realize the free and all-round development of human beings.” “You can’t do simple stereotypes and ‘copy and paste’.” “Modernization doesn’t fall from the sky”…

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s wonderful exposition resonated strongly with leaders of foreign political parties present at the meeting. They all expressed their willingness to work with the Communist Party of China to play a leading and promoting role in the process of modernization.

Seek happiness for the Chinese people, and strive for the cause of human progress. In his keynote speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping systematically expounded the understanding of the Communist Party of China on exploring the path of modernization, and declared the actions and responsibilities of the Communist Party of China: “Promote high-quality development, promote global development and prosperity”, “Maintain international fairness and justice, and promote world peace and stability”” Promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations and promoting the progress of human civilization” “Strengthening exchanges and cooperation between political parties and walking the world hand in hand”.

Hu Zhengrong said that the series of solemn declarations made by General Secretary Xi Jinping have shown to the world that the Communist Party of China will persist in providing new opportunities for world development with new achievements in Chinese-style modernization, providing new impetus for human beings to explore the path of modernization, and contributing to the theory and practice of modernization of human society. Innovation makes new contributions.

Exchange and learn from each other, propose a global civilization initiative

At the dialogue meeting, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward the Global Civilization Initiative for the first time——

“Jointly advocate respect for the diversity of world civilizations”;

“Jointly advocate and carry forward the common values ​​of all mankind”;

“Jointly advocate the importance of civilization inheritance and innovation”;

“Jointly advocate strengthening international people-to-people and cultural exchanges and cooperation.”

Chen Xulong said that these four “common advocacy” have clear levels and are interlocking, forming an organic whole. “Respecting the diversity of world civilizations” is the prerequisite, “promoting the common values ​​of all mankind” is the fundamental principle, “emphasizing the inheritance and innovation of civilizations” is the source of motivation for civilization development, and “strengthening international cultural exchanges and cooperation” is the path and platform for practice.

Wu Zhicheng said that General Secretary Xi Jinping scientifically grasped the general trend of civilization development, proposed global civilization initiatives from the perspective of the future and destiny of mankind, and gave answers to major propositions such as how different civilizations should interact, demonstrating the responsibility and tolerance of the Communist Party of China with the world in mind.

The Global Civilization Initiative is another important public product that China provides to the international community in the new era after the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative.

In September 2021, at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Xi Jinping proposed a global development initiative aimed at promoting the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development; in April 2022, at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022 , President Xi Jinping proposed a global security initiative, drawing a roadmap for maintaining common security.

Experts pointed out that from proposing global development initiatives, global security initiatives, to proposing global civilization initiatives, China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, a defender of international order, and a promoter of the progress of human civilization. To seek progress and seek great harmony for the world” has been consistently carried out.

The proposal of the Global Civilization Initiative received active support and response from leaders of foreign political parties attending the meeting——

President Nicolas Maduro, chairman of Venezuela’s Unity Socialist Party, said that Venezuela supports General Secretary Xi Jinping’s global civilization initiative and unites all forces that can be united in the world to meet challenges and seek common development.

Oyun Erden, Chairman of the Mongolian People’s Party and Prime Minister of the Mongolian Government, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed global development initiatives, global security initiatives, global civilization initiatives and other international and regional peace and cooperation initiatives, and the Mongolian side expressed support for them. Mutual trust, dialogue and cooperation are the common expectation of all mankind and the future of the world.

“We are willing to work with the international community to create a new situation of people-to-people and cultural exchanges, cultural integration, and people-to-people bonds between countries around the world, so that the gardens of world civilizations will be colorful and full of vitality.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s sincere words warm people’s hearts and convey strength.

“As General Secretary Xi Jinping said, Chinese-style modernization, as a new form of human civilization, will learn from other civilizations around the world and will greatly enrich the world‘s garden of civilizations.” Zhang Suqiu said that he believes that with the joint efforts of the Communist Party of China and political parties of other countries, All countries will definitely be able to join hands in exploring and building modernization, and stride forward on the road of promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

