Sudani Net:

Amidst tight security arrangements from the Egyptian side, Al-Hilal will play this evening, in Cairo Stadium, the decisive and fateful confrontation against Al-Ahly.

This is in order to snatch the qualification card to the final price of the African Champions Clubs, accompanied by the group leader, the South African Sundowns.

Al-Hilal needs to win, tie or lose by only one goal to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

While the Egyptian Al-Ahly depends on the opportunity to win by more than one goal to overcome the obstacle of Al-Hilal.

Today’s confrontation is taking place amid tight security arrangements from the Egyptian authorities due to the exchange of insults between fans of the two teams on social media.

Al-Ahly obtained the approval of the security authorities for the entry of 50,000 fans to support the team from inside the stands of Cairo International Stadium this evening.

For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Hilal Hisham Al-Sobat, who arrived in Cairo yesterday, announced an incentive of $ 5,000 for each player in the event that Al-Ahly skipped and climbed to the next round.

On the other hand, the director of the technical staff of the Hilal squad, Florent Ibenge, described the match as difficult.

However, he expressed confidence that the players would achieve the required goal to continue the team’s march in the first African championship.

Al-Hilal completed its training with the participation of all its players, after the arrival of the first professional scorer, Maccabi Lilibo.

Which will be pushed by the coach next to Captain Mohamed Abdel Rahman “the sieve” in the offensive front.

Al-Hilal enters the match and is in second place in the group with 10 points, ahead of Al-Ahly, who is in third place with 7 points.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)