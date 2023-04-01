Home News A fateful confrontation amid strict procedures between the Sudanese Crescent and the Egyptian Al-Ahly
News

A fateful confrontation amid strict procedures between the Sudanese Crescent and the Egyptian Al-Ahly

by admin
A fateful confrontation amid strict procedures between the Sudanese Crescent and the Egyptian Al-Ahly

Sudani Net:

Amidst tight security arrangements from the Egyptian side, Al-Hilal will play this evening, in Cairo Stadium, the decisive and fateful confrontation against Al-Ahly.

This is in order to snatch the qualification card to the final price of the African Champions Clubs, accompanied by the group leader, the South African Sundowns.

Al-Hilal needs to win, tie or lose by only one goal to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

While the Egyptian Al-Ahly depends on the opportunity to win by more than one goal to overcome the obstacle of Al-Hilal.

Today’s confrontation is taking place amid tight security arrangements from the Egyptian authorities due to the exchange of insults between fans of the two teams on social media.

Al-Ahly obtained the approval of the security authorities for the entry of 50,000 fans to support the team from inside the stands of Cairo International Stadium this evening.

For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Hilal Hisham Al-Sobat, who arrived in Cairo yesterday, announced an incentive of $ 5,000 for each player in the event that Al-Ahly skipped and climbed to the next round.

On the other hand, the director of the technical staff of the Hilal squad, Florent Ibenge, described the match as difficult.

However, he expressed confidence that the players would achieve the required goal to continue the team’s march in the first African championship.

Al-Hilal completed its training with the participation of all its players, after the arrival of the first professional scorer, Maccabi Lilibo.

See also  Direct hit-the backcourt was intercepted by Najib with a long shot and scored 0-1 at the national football team behind Saudi Arabia_yan Jun

Which will be pushed by the coach next to Captain Mohamed Abdel Rahman “the sieve” in the offensive front.

Al-Hilal enters the match and is in second place in the group with 10 points, ahead of Al-Ahly, who is in third place with 7 points.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

You may also like

Heavy video | Xiongan’s “new” changes-News Center-Nanhai.com

The minibus that caught fire from the lighter...

The tender reunion of Ana del Castillo and...

Intervention of the firefighters on construction site scaffolding...

Independence Cup 2023: the modality and the number...

Why is having cats fashionable?

Henan Province launches the 2023 “Public Employment Service...

Sky Sport, Serie A 2022/23 29th Matchday, TV...

A recruitment competition for 1628 people on behalf...

Radical change and liberals, in pursuit of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy