The Metropolitan Police of the Aburá Valley, with the support of the Medellín Security Secretariat and the ten new units of the Intelligent Mobile Integral Monitoring System (“Robocops”) took over, for two weeks, the main strategic points identified in the 15-Guayabal commune, in a shock and intervention plan that left as the main result the capture of 36 peoplemost of which were prosecuted for the crime of possession or trafficking of drugs.

The most relevant blow to criminal structures was delivered by a specialized group of the Sijínin coordination with the Sectional Prosecutor’s Office, in two search procedures in which six people were captured by court order for the crimes of trafficking, manufacturing and possession of narcotic drugs, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

“We made the decision to carry out a crash plan in Guayabal. There we send all our ‘Robocops’, which allowed us to capture 36 people involved with ‘places of vice’, sale of narcotics, drugs. This coup is one of the most important in Guayabal and our purpose is to continue in that task. We are talking about 36 captures, 6 of them in flagrante delicto,” said the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero Street.

Lightning operation hit Barrio Antioquia: more than a thousand doses seized

This result, was achieved with the development of a new “lightning operation” in the Trinidad neighborhood where, even, it was necessary to close an entire block to carry out the police action. during the procedure a stolen vehicle and a motorcycle were found in the same condition; as well as more than 1,000 doses of bazuco, 158 of marijuana, 92 of cocaine and various elements for the distribution of drugs.

Within the framework of the shock plan, ordered by the district president, in recent days there has been the capture of 36 people for the crimes of drug trafficking, manufacture and possession; also for theft, and manufacture and possession of firearmsmost of which were caught in flagrante delicto.

The operations extended to the Center of Medellín, where the Metropolitan Police Anti-Narcotics Group dealt another blow against drug trafficking in the city, thanks to the expertise of a dog trained in anti-narcotics, named “Dulce”; an efficient canine in the detection of narcotics.

Captures in the Antioquia neighborhood after Daniel Quintero’s lightning operation

On a search warrant in the Boston neighborhood, thanks to citizen information, plans and investigations, and the expertise of the canine team, a large quantity of narcotics was seizedwhich were camouflaged in sacks that apparently contained beans.

“In Guayabal we have good results. We have a 25% reduction in homicide; in personal injuries -54%. We have a context of the territory, with intelligence, to continue giving sustainability to these operations. I value and recognize that it is the headache of the community, the issue of micro-trafficking. We must congratulate anti-narcotics, ‘Dulce’ because thanks to her, in an operation, in a warehouse, a ton of marijuana was seized that was going to be distributed to the entire metropolitan area,” said the commander of the Metropolitan Police, Brigadier General Carlos Humberto Rojas.

According to the research, this substance came from Bogotá and, later, it was going to be marketed in the neighborhoods of Medellín. In the procedure there were no people captured. With this operation, it was possible to affect the income of the multi-crime groups, the product of criminal income, since the seized marijuana would have an approximate value of $861 million.