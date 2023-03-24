Home News A festival for wine lovers | News.at
The latest edition of the wine fair “Wine Meets Enjoyment” presented by the Upper Austrian News will take place tomorrow, Saturday, in the Steyr town hall. Organizer Fritz Sommer has been able to attract a total of 25 winegrowers from almost all wine-growing regions in the country and is once again expecting a full house. At the last edition in November, almost 600 visitors came to the town hall. “We have covered all regions well,” promises Sommer.

The Rogl winery from Bad Hall is once again represented as the local hero in the town hall. In addition to white, red and rosé wines, liqueurs, Frizzante, Uhudler and other delicacies are also available to try. A total of 33 exhibitors are represented. With the Andelsbuch dairy, a multiple award-winning cheese manufacturer is making its debut in Steyr. “Die Hoflieferanten” will also have a stand at the fair. “The Orangery will look after the bar in the foyer,” says Sommer.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and runs until 9:30 p.m.

More information about the wine fair www.weintrifftgenuss.at

