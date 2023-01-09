SAN VITO AT THE CUT. On the morning of Monday 9 January, about a hundred unexpected and unusual faithful, all on four legs, visited the Sanctuary of the Madonna di Rosa in San Vito al Tagliamento.

About a hundred donkeys and foals at the sanctuary of San Vito al Tagliamento news/fuggono_dal_recinto_un_centinaio_tra_asini_e_puledri_in_visita_al_santuario-12455240/&el=player_ex_12455231″>

In all there were 101 specimens of adult donkeys and foals, in transhumance from Feltre (Belluno), who after fleeing their enclosure in via Garibaldi during the night, poured into the streets of the town, until they reached the sanctuary, where they were gathered together to be taken back to their shelter.