I believe everyone is familiar with the story of the well-known DC villain “Joker”, but in the latest issue of DC Comics “Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing”, the clown unexpectedly became pregnant and gave birth to a child. Such a bizarre and absurd story is now for A brief introduction to everyone.

“Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing” was written by Matthew Rosenberg and illustrated by Francesco Francavilla, who brought a twisted, bizarre, violent, chaotic and puzzling storyline to this game. In the latest issue #4, the heroine Zatanna (the mighty magician) casts a spell on the Joker: “On eno esle lliw reve evah ruoy ybab!” (No one else will ever have your baby!) to ensure that no one will be born Unexpectedly, the spell reversed and made Joker himself pregnant. He was nine months pregnant when he found out, and gave birth to a child by vomiting during childbirth. It looked exactly like him, and the two were looking at each other After that, they even felt that the other party was quite handsome. This kind of plot development can be said to be brain-opening.