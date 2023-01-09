During the Angelus prayer, the Pope called on everyone not to forget the “deeply distressed” Ukrainian brothers and sisters who spent Christmas “in war, without electricity and heating”.

(Vatican News Network)After leading the believers to recite the Angelus on January 8, Pope Francis specifically mentioned the mothers in Ukraine and Russia who lost their children in the brutal war that lasted more than 10 months. The Pope also appealed to the faithful not to forget our Ukrainian brothers and sisters, who, he said, “suffered a lot because of the war, spent Christmas in the war, without electricity and without heating … They suffered a lot! Please Don’t forget them.”

The Pope focused his attention on the Nativity scene, especially the Virgin Mary, who is caring for the Holy Child. It made “I think about mothers of war victims, mothers of soldiers who died in this Ukrainian war. Ukrainian mothers and Russian mothers, both lost their children,” he said. “This is the price of war,” said the pope. “Let us pray for mothers who have lost their children. Whether they are Ukrainian mothers or Russian mothers,” he urged.

