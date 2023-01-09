In 2011, when he was just eight years old, Romeo Beckham was placed in twenty-sixth place in the “Best Dressed”, the ranking drawn up annually by GQ. Sneakers paired with the hat, plaid board shorts, the preppy polo shirt and Converse. In short, he seemed destined for the fashion world so much so that, three years later, Burberry would bet on him for “From London with Love”, a globally successful Christmas commercial with over 10 million views on YouTube.