Home Sports Romeo Beckam like dad David: he returns to football and signs with Brentford
Sports

Romeo Beckam like dad David: he returns to football and signs with Brentford

by admin
Romeo Beckam like dad David: he returns to football and signs with Brentford

He’s 20 years old, has signed for Brentford, is a right fielder and last season in the United States he put together 10 assists. But that surname, that look, that long pause….

In 2011, when he was just eight years old, Romeo Beckham was placed in twenty-sixth place in the “Best Dressed”, the ranking drawn up annually by GQ. Sneakers paired with the hat, plaid board shorts, the preppy polo shirt and Converse. In short, he seemed destined for the fashion world so much so that, three years later, Burberry would bet on him for “From London with Love”, a globally successful Christmas commercial with over 10 million views on YouTube.

See also  Premier League-De Bruyne assists Foden to defeat Manchester City 1-0 Brentford Howe leads 10 consecutive victories and 8 points_Header_Goal_Right

You may also like

Tardelli: ‘Juve, more strength from midfield. And if...

Lukaku, knee injury: no Inter-Parma, Handanovic also out

Fitness and training, the three goals to set...

Clashes between ultras, Gravina: “We need more stringent...

Juve, super defence: Danilo on the pitch for...

Many national men’s football teams are busy preparing...

Roberto Longo, the ‘hunter’ of cigarette butts: “In...

Ultra clashes: the sad return of violence

Gesteco is at home in Romagna: after Forlì...

Accident in San Donà di Piave (Venice), 5...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy