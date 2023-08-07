A look towards the exploitation of manganese

Gold extraction in Quinchía, drag material in different municipalities, quarry material for road maintenance, manganese extraction in Apía, are some of the elements that provide livelihoods for the more than 8,000 miners that Risaralda has.

Luis Alberto Hernández, technical director of mining development of the Government of Risaralda welcomes the progress of the Mining Directorate: “One of the main aspects that we are executing is the formalization of subsistence miners of construction material and barequeros of gold that exist in the department”.

In the municipality of Apia there are four manganese mining titles, which are representing the department before the National Mining Agency, in order to build a fertilizer project based on this mineral.

The data: It is expected that this month the environmental exploitation license will be granted to the Department of Risaralda for the exploitation of manganese in the Municipality of Apía.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

