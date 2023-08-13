A man from the Mühlviertel wants to make fashion “greener”.

Less, but high-quality clothing, which is usually a little more expensive but is worn for several years: Such buying behavior is important to Wolfgang Langeder. The 52-year-old is a freelance designer in Engerwitzdorf (district Urfahr area) and has set up a studio in his home. “This extreme waste is pointless, far too many resources are used because new collections are constantly coming onto the market, which are often not worn at all.”

Here the historian wants to set a counterpoint. After completing his studies, he learned tailoring at a college in Vienna and created his own fashion collections, which he presented twice a year in Paris and sold to international retailers. “A collection comprised up to 40 pieces, there was constant change. That’s the big difference to what I do today.”

Langeder has been self-employed since 2003: in 2008 a rethinking process began. He dealt with technology issues. In cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute, for example, a jacket that measures body data and a backpack with an alarm system were developed: “The development costs were high, the focus was on quality. The idea of ​​sustainability became more and more important.”

The company Skarabeos (the ancient Egyptians attributed protective and regenerative properties to the scarab beetle) has existed since 2016: Langeder sells clothing under the brand of the same name via an online shop. The range currently includes a rain jacket made from 100 percent recycled material, as well as shirts and pants: their linen-hemp mixture is woven in the Mühlviertel. Langeder has them manufactured in Europe, for example in Portugal. Despite premium prices (a rain jacket costs 520 euros), demand is good because customers see the advantages: “The jacket is waterproof, breathable, has a high quality finish and is durable.”

The need for clarification is high

The aim is not only to sell directly to consumers in the future, but also to selected retailers who will include the clothing in their range: “But it shouldn’t be in bulk.”

People’s interest in sustainability issues would increase: “However, I’ve noticed that there is still a lot that needs to be clarified, for example with regard to production, materials and social standards.”

Wordrap

What was your career aspiration as a child?

I always wanted to be what I am today: a designer.

How do you become successful as a sole proprietor?

By communicating well, creating a network and planning ahead. Something can always happen, but you should have a plan for several years.

How could politics make your (professional) life easier?

Institutions in Austria often act rigidly, there are many processes that could be simplified. Austria is also lagging behind when it comes to digitization. But things are also going in a good direction, for example with the new “flexible corporation” form of company, which makes founding easier.

author

Elizabeth Prechtl

