A man was hit by a truck in Aguachica, due to the seriousness of the injuries he died

On the San Alberto-La Mata road, in the jurisdiction of San Martín, a man identified as Hermidez Plata, was run over by a turbo truck, when crossing the variant and not taking the necessary precaution.

This victim according to the authorities and through collected versions, crossed the truck that did not have time to stop. However, his death was not immediate and despite being helped and transferred to the local hospital in the municipality of San Martí, he died.

It was established that he suffered polytraumatism and from the moment of the accident the chances of life were few.

After this event recorded on Monday afternoon, officials from the Transit Police in Cesar carried out a technical inspection of the corpse and transferred it to Legal Medicine.

Related