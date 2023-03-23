Home News A man who had been shot in an alleged Santeria house in Pitalito died
Oveimar Ortiz Motta, the man who had been shot in the middle of an alleged robbery in a house located in the Villas de San Gabriel neighborhood in Pitalito, Huila, died.

The event occurred six days ago, when a group of people were meeting in the house and were surprised by six armed individuals who entered on motorcycles.

The attackers would have tried to commit a robbery, but the situation got out of control and a shootout broke out that left four people seriously injured, including Oveimar Ortiz Motta.

The deceased person was receiving medical assistance, but unfortunately due to the seriousness of the injuries, his body could not resist and stopped emitting signs of life.

The place where the meeting took place is presumed to have been used for the practice of Santeria, since altars were found with objects typical of so-called black magic, such as frogarías, candles and voodoo dolls.

Local authorities are investigating the facts to determine what happened and find those responsible for this unfortunate event.

The inhabitants of the Villas de San Gabriel neighborhood are dismayed by what happened and ask for justice for the victims of this attack. The community hopes that the authorities act promptly and clarify the facts to prevent situations like these from happening again in the future.

