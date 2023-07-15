Home » “A medal rarely comes alone”: Nicoleitzik takes bronze
News

“A medal rarely comes alone”: Nicoleitzik takes bronze

by admin
“A medal rarely comes alone”: Nicoleitzik takes bronze

Like over 100 meters, she also won bronze over 200 meters despite Achilles tendon problems. It was a particular pleasure for her after she was disqualified from bronze over this distance at the Paralympics two years ago.

“That was hard. I’ll never forget that day,” said Nicoleitzik. “Since then I’ve set myself the goal of showing the Argentine in Paris who she messed with.” Yanina Martínez, who got bronze at the time, was only seventh on Saturday. “You have to be able to take defeats,” said Nicoleitzik in retrospect: “All the better that I now have two. Even the over 100 was unexpected, now I even have two. I’m fast and everyone, unbelievable.” Her older sister Claudia has won a total of 19 medals at major international events.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:230715-99-416165/3

See also  Ukraine, the debate on the motions in the Chamber. The Democratic Party: "Extension of aid in ad hoc text". 5Stelle: "The government should report to the courtroom"

You may also like

Management change at Sanacorp | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Bitcoin rises 104% of its value in the...

Understanding the Basics of Powerball: How to Play...

Test match: Borussia Mönchengladbach with a draw in...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalized

Junior and DIM disappoint at the start of...

Alipay Launches 9 Limited Edition Custom Skins for...

Hollywood Vampires in Stuttgart: Triumph of the Survivors

This was the operation on the vocal cords...

Russia bans sex reassignment surgery

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy