“A medal rarely comes alone”: Nicoleitzik takes bronze

Like over 100 meters, she also won bronze over 200 meters despite Achilles tendon problems. It was a particular pleasure for her after she was disqualified from bronze over this distance at the Paralympics two years ago.

“That was hard. I’ll never forget that day,” said Nicoleitzik. “Since then I’ve set myself the goal of showing the Argentine in Paris who she messed with.” Yanina Martínez, who got bronze at the time, was only seventh on Saturday. “You have to be able to take defeats,” said Nicoleitzik in retrospect: “All the better that I now have two. Even the over 100 was unexpected, now I even have two. I’m fast and everyone, unbelievable.” Her older sister Claudia has won a total of 19 medals at major international events.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:230715-99-416165/3

