A minor under the age of 16 was murdered leaving her school in Cali

The constant homicides in Cali do not choose sex, age or sector; On this occasion, the murder of a minor under the age of 16 who was studying at an educational institution has dismayed the public.

In the vicinity of a school located in the sector of El Jordán, Alto Nápoles neighborhood, located in Comuna 18 of the capital of Valle, this macabre event was generated, of which the commander of the Metropolitan Police of Cali, José Daniel Gualdrón, gave details

“A person was waiting for her, followed her, approached from behind the young woman, took out a weapon that was covered with a sack and shot her twice in the head,” the commander explained.

After expressing his feeling of solidarity with the victim’s family, in relation to the hypotheses of this murder, the colonel pointed out that they are part of the investigation.

For its part, the Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali It manifested itself based on what happened:

“All investigative capabilities are aimed at this fact. We have made the determination to offer a reward of up to 100 million pesos for information that allows us to capture the person responsible for the death of this minor,” said Jimmy Dranguet.

