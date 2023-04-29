Basketball, the Azzurri who have won in Europe with club or national team – breaking latest news

Of Flavio Vanetti

40 years after the triumph of the national team in Nantes and Pallacanestro Cantù in Grenoble, Pierluigi Marzorati brings together the Azzurri players who have won in Europe

Bring together the champions of our basketball who have conquered Europe, with clubs or with the national team, and at the same time do a charitable action. It’s the idea of Pierluigi Marzorati and the Italian section of Liba, which stands for Legends international basketball association. Forty years after the triumph of the national team in Nantes and Pallacanestro Cantù in Grenoble, the former playmaker and the association so they organized a dinner in support of «Briantea84», a wheelchair basketball club. An event with various European champions will be held on Tuesday 2 May at 8pm at the «Da Rosa» restaurant in Capiago Intimiano (Como). It will be a parade of stars that will open with the 1983 Italian national team, gathered in full force to relive one of the historic feats of Italian basketball: that of the European Championships in France, which culminated in the victory in Nantes, 105-96, over Spain.

This will be followed by the awarding of the representatives of the five Lombard clubs that have triumphed in the main continental events: Pallacanestro Cantù, Olimpia Milano, Pallacanestro Varese, and, in women's basketball, Pool Comense and Geas Basket Sesto San Giovanni. Relived emotions and unforgotten feats will characterize an evening which will be closed by the celebration of the final in Grenoble on 24 March 1983: it is the only time that two Italian basketball players have challenged each other for the continental title. It was Cantù and Milan, with the Brianza players winning 69-68. For Cantù it was the second Champions Cup in its glorious history.

Finally, there will be the memory of three great personalities who, in their respective roles, have contributed to making basketball great in Italy: Cesare Rubini, Aldo Giordani and Aldo Allievi. To these is added alfredo marson, founder and soul of Briantea84, who passed away last August. The proceeds from the evening will be used to support this club which represents an excellence of the territory in the sport of the disabled: the club will receive a racing wheelchair and will be presented at the opening of an evening which, in addition to Liba, sees the support of BCC- Cantù, Gorla Energia and Acqua San Bernardo, the main sponsor of Pallacanestro Cantù.