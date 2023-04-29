Home » the video of the brawl – Corriere TV
the video of the brawl – Corriere TV

the video of the brawl – Corriere TV

An investigation has been opened into the case. The 6 were placed on administrative leave

You are firefighters of Washington D.C. they were placed on administrative leave for brutally beating a man during an emergency operation. A video captured the facts and an investigation was opened. The six members of his department were allegedly involved in a street fight that had nothing to do with the intervention to which they had been called. According to what they said, the fight would have exploded with a punch given by the man who was then beaten to the brigade commander. The other colleagues would have intervened in defense of the commander. The video posted on social media was broadcast by at least one local TV station in Washington, which described the video as “disturbing”.

April 29, 2023 – Updated April 29, 2023 , 6:38 pm

